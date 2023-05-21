Davenport Police were up early Sunday morning investigating a shooting.

Just before 5 a.m., police, firefighters and medics responded to the 1300 block of Judson Street, near the intersection with East 13th Street. Upon arrival officers found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The incident did not appear to be a random act of violence, according to a news release. The name and condition of the man had not yet been released, as of Sunday afternoon.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip to QC Crime Stoppers by visiting www.qccrimestoppers.com or downloading the P3 Tips app.

