Davenport Police were up early Sunday morning investigating a shooting.
Just before 5 a.m., police, firefighters and medics responded to the 1300 block of Judson Street, near the intersection with East 13th Street. Upon arrival officers found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
The incident did not appear to be a random act of violence, according to a news release. The name and condition of the man had not yet been released, as of Sunday afternoon.
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip to QC Crime Stoppers by visiting
www.qccrimestoppers.com or downloading the P3 Tips app.
NBC reports that the United States and its allies have announced plans to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. According to a senior Biden administration official, the jets are part of a long-term plan to strengthen Kyiv's security.
East Moline house where 15 people were found squatting with nine dogs
Before workers with the city of East Moline began hauling away the trash, this is what filled the backyard of 724 20th Ave., where 15 people had been living with nine dogs.
Contributed photo
Contributed photo
CONTRIBUTED
The backyard of 724 20th Ave., East Moline, after city workers had hauled away at least three truckloads of trash and other waste and refuse.
Thomas Geyer
Thomas Geyer
The City of East Moline boarded up and condemned this house at 724 20th Avenue on Wednesday after agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan raided the home and arrested three men. City officials said 15 people and nine dogs were living in the home that is owned by a bank and was supposed to be under the care of a management company.
Thomas Geyer
Signs warn people of entering the house, where nine people were arrested Wednesday.
Thomas Geyer
Thomas Geyer
People were living in this garage at 724 20th Ave., East Moline, before agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Group served a search warrant for guns and drugs Wednesday morning. Three men were arrested and police said 15 people and nine dogs were living in the house and garage.
Thomas Geyer
This house at 724 20th Ave., East Moline, was boarded-up and condemned by the city Wednesday after three men were arrested by agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group. City officials said 15 people and nine dogs were living in the house and garage where water and sewer had been turned off.
Thomas Geyer
Thomas Geyer
Thomas Geyer
