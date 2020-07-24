1 injured in overnight crash in Davenport

Davenport police are searching this morning for the driver who fled the scene of a crash that sent one person to a local hospital.

Davenport police responded to a call at 1:51 a.m., Friday, of a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Waverly Road and W. 13th Street, according to a news release from the department.

Police say a green Honda Accord was traveling north on Waverly Road when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck an unoccupied vehicle on the shoulder. Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

Upon arrival police found a female passenger in the Honda with serious injuries.

She was transported to Genesis East-Rusholme Hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda fled the scene prior to police arrival, police said.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com

Quad-City Times​

