1 wounded in altercation in Davenport

A Davenport man is facing multiple charges Tuesday night after a shooting which wounded another person.
James Lee Moore, 50, of Davenport, is charged with harassment of a public official or employee, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, according to affidavits filed in Scott County District Court.
Davenport police were called around 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, to the 6500 block of Western Avenue for a report of shots fired.
Police say Moore fired twice at a person striking them once in the right thigh causing a broken femur.
Officers located two spent .40-caliber shell casings at the scene.
Moore was identified by witnesses on the scene, according to the affidavit.
Moore is currently in the Scott County Jail.
Quad-City Times
