1 wounded in altercation in Davenport
topical alert top story

1 wounded in altercation in Davenport

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
James Lee Moore

James Lee Moore

 Contributed photo

A Davenport man is facing multiple charges Tuesday night after a shooting which wounded another person.

James Lee Moore, 50, of Davenport, is charged with harassment of a public official or employee, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, according to affidavits filed in Scott County District Court.

Davenport police were called around 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, to the 6500 block of Western Avenue for a report of shots fired. 

Police say Moore fired twice at a person striking them once in the right thigh causing a broken femur. 

Officers located two spent .40-caliber shell casings at the scene.

Moore was identified by witnesses on the scene, according to the affidavit.

Moore is currently in the Scott County Jail.

Quad-City Times​

0
1
1
0
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News