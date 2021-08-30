 Skip to main content
1-year-old in serious condition after near-drowning in bathtub in East Moline
1-year-old in serious condition after near-drowning in bathtub in East Moline

  • Updated
A child is in critical condition after almost drowning in a bathtub in East Moline.

Police responded to a report of an unresponsive 1-year-old close to 5 p.m. Saturday, the department said Monday.

A relative was reportedly giving the child a bath and stepped away to take care of other young children in the apartment on the 1000 block of 50th Ave. The relative then found the child unresponsive in the tub.

The child regained their vitals after being transported to Illini Hospital in Silvis. The child was later transported to the OSF Hospital in Peoria and remains in serious condition.

The incident remains under investigation, but police don't suspect foul play. 

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as this is a difficult situation they are dealing with," the department said in a statement.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Commander Lt. Jason Kratt at 309-752-1547.

