11 people evacuated from Bettendorf Health Center after fire breaks out.
Eleven people at Bettendorf Health Care Center were evacuated after a fire broke out in the west wing around 9:32 a.m. Saturday.

One was taken to the hospital for evaluation, the other 10 were relocated within the facility, according to a news release from the city.

The fire at the center, 2730 Crow Creed Road, was contained to one room and quickly put out by the facility's suppression system while firefighters performed rescue operations, according to the news release.

The west wing has water and smoke damage.

Bettendorf firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Davenport, Rock Island Arsenal and Riverdale. An inspector and investigator from the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office were notified, as was the Scott County Emergency Management Agency and Scott County Health Department.

