A federal grand jury in Davenport indicted 12 Quad-Cities gang members on charges relating to a racketeering conspiracy

The indictment, issued May 22, accuses the 12 of conspiring to engage in what federal authorities said was a “yearslong” pattern of violence including murder, attempted murder, robbery and drug trafficking.

The men charged were members and associates of a criminal organization known as the “Arsenal Courts Posse,” “Zone Fifth,” “Fifth Street Mafia,” “Rock Town Money Getters” and “Money Team.”

The Arsenal Courts reference is to the apartment complex built by the United States Housing Authority from 1940 to 1941 to house defense workers at the Rock Island Arsenal. The housing project was known as Arsenal Courts and had a reputation for criminal activity in Rock Island’s west end. The complex is known today as Century Woods. It is located in the 1400 block of 5th Street.

The enterprise’s origins date to Rock Island in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

At that time, members and associates of the enterprise referred to themselves as the “Arsenal Courts Posse.”

According to federal authorities, Arsenal Courts is where the organization’s members lived or frequented. Between 2009 and 2011, the younger members and associates began referring to themselves as the “Zone Fifth,” or “Fifth Street Mafia.”

The indictment alleges that the objective of the enterprise was to distribute illicit drugs, obtain money and things of value, and earn and maintain respect in the Quad-Cities.

To those ends, the indictment alleges the members committed murder, robbery, trafficking in illicit drugs and threatening others with violence.

The following members and associates of the Enterprise are charged in the Indictment and are all from Rock Island:

Ricky Lee Childs, Jr., 38, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. As part of this investigation, he was previously charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and sentenced to 110 months of imprisonment.

Don Christopher White Jr., 37, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a felon. As part of this investigation, White was previously charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Devell Carl Lewis, 35, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. In addition, Lewis is scheduled to be sentenced in August 2023 on federal drug charges out of Rock Island.

Deaguise Ramont Hall, 34, is charged with racketeering conspiracy.

Simmeon Terrell Hall, 34, is charged with racketeering conspiracy.

Brandon Deshane Branigan, 32, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. As part of this investigation, Branigan was previously charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Rasheem Damonte Bogan, 31, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and felon in possession of a firearm. In addition, Bogan is scheduled to be sentenced in August 2023 on federal drug charges out of Rock Island,

Raheem Jacques Houston, 30, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a felon. In addition, in August 2023, Houston is scheduled to be sentenced on federal drug charges out of Rock Island.

Michael Linn Cross, 30, is charged with racketeering conspiracy.

Lashawn D James Hensley, 30, is charged with racketeering conspiracy.

Devante Atwell French, 29, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and felon in possession of a firearm.

Timothy Justin Beaver, 28, is charged with racketeering conspiracy.

Beaver, Simmeon Hall, and Deaguise Hall made their initial court appearance on May 25 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen B. Jackson, Jr. in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

The remaining defendants will make their initial court appearances on later dates.

As part of this investigation, in September 2022, Sinae Coral Lucille Tate, 33, of the Quad-Cities, was charged with making false declarations to a federal grand jury regarding Don White’s use of her car during two of the overt acts.

On April 20, 2023, Tate pleaded guilty to one count of false declarations before a grand jury. She faces a minimum of five years in federal prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 8.

“To those that choose criminal violence this case is an example of the fate that awaits you,” U.S. Attorney Richard Westphal said in a news release. “We will continue to place violent crime as our highest priority. With our law enforcement partners like the Davenport Police Department, we are dedicated and motivated to use every legal tool to help protect the Davenport community.”

The Davenport and Rock Island Police Departments are investigating the case, with assistance from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Drug Enforcement Administration

“The Davenport Police Department is dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of our community and bringing those who commit violent crimes to justice,” DPD Chief Jeff Bladel said.