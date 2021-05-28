12-year-old charged with arson after church fire in Viola

VIOLA — A 12-year-old has been charged with one count of arson after and early morning fire Thursday at St. John Catholic Church.
The Mercer County Sheriff's office confirmed Friday the 12-year-old had been charged.
Because the suspect is a minor, no additional information was released.
Emergency responders received a call at 5 a.m. No one was inside the building, and there have been no injuries reported.
"It's heartbreaking and tragic," Father John Thieryoung, the pastor at St. John, said Thursday. "I don't think anybody's completely comprehended it yet."
Thieryoung said the timing of the fire was especially disappointing because the parish usually holds extra services for Memorial Day.
"So, it's even more of a punch in the gut," Thieryoung said. "I'm just thankful nobody was in it."