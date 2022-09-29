 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
13-year-old arrested in connection with threat to Smart Junior High School

Police Lights

A 13-year-old was taken into custody by Davenport Police on Thursday after allegedly making threats of terrorism against students and staff at Frank L. Smart Junior High School.

Police have not said if the person taken into custody is associated with the school, nor has the nature of the threats been released. 

The school was not placed on lock down. 

According to police, a school resource officer was approached by a member of the school district about the threats.

Police officers were sent to the school and coordinated with district staff to investigate the threats.

It was determined that there was no immediate threat to the school, but due to the seriousness of the possible threat and disruption of the school the 13-year-old was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

