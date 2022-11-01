13-year-old boy faces carjacking charges in Davenport

A 13-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly carjacked a Davenport woman at gunpoint Monday night, Davenport Police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Arlington Street to investigate the report of a robbery-carjacking.

The victim told officers she was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint.

During the robbery the boy allegedly struck the victim in the head with the gun before taking her vehicle and leaving the scene. The woman told police she was not injured.

Davenport officers alerted other Quad-City law enforcement of the robbery.

Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi said that at 9:37 p.m. Rock Island Police located the vehicle at 15th Street and 7th Avenue.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle it fled, Landi said.

A pursuit was authorized and officers chased the vehicle from Rock Island, through Milan along Airport Road where it went into a ditch near the I-280 interchange.

Officers captured the 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl from the vehicle. Both juveniles were later transferred to the Mary Davis Home in Galesburg, Illinois.

In Davenport the boy is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony under Iowa law that normally carries a prison sentence of 25 years, which carries a mandatory prison sentence of 50% to 70%, or 12 ½ years to 17 ½ years, before parole can be granted. The length of the mandatory sentence is set by the judge.

The boy also is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

In Rock Island County, the boy is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license.

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle is a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that normally carries a prison sentence of three to seven years. Aggravated fleeing is a Class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of one to three years.