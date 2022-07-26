13-year-old shot in Davenport, arrested after car chase

Davenport Police say a 13-year-old behind the wheel during an overnight shootout was wounded in the leg.

Officers arrested three juveniles after responding to reports of shots fired at about 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of W. Lombard St.

Police found one uninvolved vehicle struck by gunfire and another car fleeing. A pursuit ended in the 1900 block of W. 40th St.

The driver, a 13-year-old male, was taken into custody after fleeing into a nearby apartment. He is charged with felony eluding, interference with official acts, and reckless driving.

The boy suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound during the shooting and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment before he was turned over to the juvenile detention center.

As officers were processing the scene, police spotted another involved vehicle that was reported stolen, and a pursuit ensued before ending near Division Street and W. 76th Street.

The passenger, a 16-year-old male, fled on foot and discarded a stolen handgun.

He was arrested and charged with intimidation, car theft, interference with a weapon, going armed with intent, willful injury, and carrying weapons.

A 15-year-old female, the driver of a second vehicle, was arrested without incident and charged with car theft, felony eluding, and accessory after the fact.

The stolen firearm was recovered. No other damage or injuries were reported.

Police continue to investigate.