A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly robbing the Blackhawk Bank & Trust in Silvis on Thursday, Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said.

Officers responded to the bank, located at 1100 1st Ave., at 2:06 p.m. to investigate a holdup alarm.

VanKlaveren said the teen went into the bank, implied he possessed a firearm and then fled on foot with an undisclosed about of money.

Police were able to obtain a description of the robber from the surveillance video and from witnesses.

Silvis officers, with assistance from East Moline Police and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, located the suspect about five blocks from the scene and he was arrested without incident.