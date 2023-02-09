A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree harassment after he allegedly made threats of violence against Sudlow Intermediate School, Davenport Police said.

At 9:28 a.m. Thursday, the Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information about possible threats of violence against students and staff at Sudlow, 1414 E. Locust St.

An investigation determined there was no immediate threat to anyone at the school.

Because of the seriousness of the threat, which police did not describe, the teen was arrested and charged with first-degree harassment.

First-degree harassment is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years in prison.

The boy was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said the investigation was so quiet that the school day at Sudlow continued uninterrupted and students were dismissed from school at their normal times.

The incident remains under investigation.

All threats of violence are taken seriously, police said, and any threats should be reported immediately.

Students are encouraged to report any suspicious activity or threats to teachers, parents and school resource officers.

Tips can be made anonymously through the P3 mobile app, or online at www.qccrimestoppers.com, or by calling 911.