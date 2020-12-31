14-year-old stabbing victim identified

The 14-year-old girl stabbed to death in Rock Island Wednesday has been identified as Lyric D. Stewart of Rock Island.

Jimena Jinez, 18, of Rock Island has been charged with first-degree murder in the case. She's being held in Rock Island County Jail.

Rock Island police were called at 8:16 p.m., Wednesday, to the 1200 block of 11th Street in reference to a 14-year-old girl stabbing victim, police said.

Responding officers rendered first aid until paramedics took over, and transported the girl to UnityPoint-Trinity Hospital in Rock Island for treatment. She was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City where she died from her injuries, according to news release from the Rock Island Police Department.

Rock Island Police ask anyone with information to call them a 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.

