 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
15-year-old Alivia Beeding found safe
0 Comments
topical

15-year-old Alivia Beeding found safe

  • Updated
  • 0

Alivia Beeding, the 15-year-old for whom Davenport Police have been searching, has been found safe, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Davenport Police had reported Beeding missing on May 28. She had last been seen at the BP gasoline station at 1208 E. Locust St. at about 2 a.m. May 25. She was with a man in a gray Dodge Charger.

The investigation is continuing.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

— Thomas Geyer

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News