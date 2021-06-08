15-year-old Alivia Beeding found safe

Alivia Beeding, the 15-year-old for whom Davenport Police have been searching, has been found safe, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Davenport Police had reported Beeding missing on May 28. She had last been seen at the BP gasoline station at 1208 E. Locust St. at about 2 a.m. May 25. She was with a man in a gray Dodge Charger.

The investigation is continuing.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

— Thomas Geyer

