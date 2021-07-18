17 men were shot by Quad-Cities police in the past 5 years. Nine died. The use of force was deemed justified against all 17. Here's a look at the cases.

"In my own experience as an attorney, I've had cases where my white male client is literally swinging a sword at the police and they only go for their tasers. They successfully subdue him without injuring him, and we end up resolving that case as a misdemeanor," Puryear said. "I've also had cases where my Black client was shot and was not doing anything nearly as aggressive as swinging an actual sword at a cop."

About 1,000 people are killed by police nationally each year, according to a Washington Post database. Close to half of those killed by police nationally are white people, but Black people are killed at a much higher rate when the number of deaths is compared to population. Puryear said that trend matches local numbers.

“In most cases, we have white, male police officers. They’re a lot more willing to use force than pretty much anybody else,” Puryear said. “Who they shoot tends to be Black males, and because Black people make up 12 or 13% of the population, you can see they’re over-represented here … If it were a proportion like we’d expect, then we would have seen a lot fewer than eight Black people shot and more than nine white people shot.”