18-year-old male shot in face Saturday night in Rock Island; another teen is charged
topical top story

18-year-old male shot in face Saturday night in Rock Island; another teen is charged

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

According to Rock Island Police, officers responded to several calls of gunshots on the 2500 block of 8th Avenue at 8:09 p.m. As they arrived, they learned an 18-year-old male had been shot in the face and was transported by family members in a private vehicle to a local hospital. Police believe he is in stable condition.

Officials say officers continued to investigate, conducting a search warrant on a residence in the 2400 block of 8th Avenue. That’s where they recovered a firearm and detectives apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile. They were charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and transported to Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Home in Galesburg, Illinois.

Anyone with information please contact the Rock Island Police Department or CrimeStoppers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News