18-year-old male shot in face Saturday night in Rock Island; another teen is charged

According to Rock Island Police, officers responded to several calls of gunshots on the 2500 block of 8th Avenue at 8:09 p.m. As they arrived, they learned an 18-year-old male had been shot in the face and was transported by family members in a private vehicle to a local hospital. Police believe he is in stable condition.
Officials say officers continued to investigate, conducting a search warrant on a residence in the 2400 block of 8th Avenue. That’s where they recovered a firearm and detectives apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile. They were charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and transported to Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Home in Galesburg, Illinois.
Anyone with information please contact the Rock Island Police Department or CrimeStoppers.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.