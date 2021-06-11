$2,000 reward offered in damaged-window incident at the Figge

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of person(s) responsible for damaging windows at the Figge Art Museum and Skybridge in downtown Davenport.

The incident occurred at 1:30 a.m., June 6. Both the Skybridge and museum were peppered with bullets causing extensive damage.

Davenport Police are asking for the public’s help in determining who was responsible.

Anyone with any information are asked to call Davenport Police or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line 309-762-9500. You can also submit your information using the free app P3 Tips.

