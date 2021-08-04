2 Davenport Police Officers injured in crash; Four juveniles were taken into custody

Two Davenport Police Officers were injured following a vehicle pursuit in Davenport on Tuesday afternoon.

The officers were treated at Genesis East for non-life threatening injuries and later released. Both the suspect vehicle and the police car suffered damage from the crash. A third uninvolved vehicle was also hit during the incident.

Bettendorf Police responded to a burglary in the 4400 block of Amesbury Drive in Bettendorf at approximately at 3:10 p.m..

In a release, officials say a vehicle was reported stolen during the burglary. About 30 minutes later, a caller reported seeing occupants of the stolen vehicle waving guns in the 1500 block of Bridge Avenue.

Davenport Patrol Units responded to the area and located the vehicle. Officers initiated a traffic stop, which the vehicle fled and a short pursuit began.

Officials say the pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a police car in the intersection of East 5th Street and Pershing Avenue.

Four juveniles were taken into custody after running from the crash.