2 Davenport Police Officers injured in crash; Four juveniles were taken into custody

Two Davenport Police Officers were injured following a vehicle pursuit in Davenport on Tuesday afternoon.
The officers were treated at Genesis East for non-life threatening injuries and later released. Both the suspect vehicle and the police car suffered damage from the crash. A third uninvolved vehicle was also hit during the incident.
Bettendorf Police responded to a burglary in the 4400 block of Amesbury Drive in Bettendorf at approximately at 3:10 p.m..
In a release, officials say a vehicle was reported stolen during the burglary. About 30 minutes later, a caller reported seeing occupants of the stolen vehicle waving guns in the 1500 block of Bridge Avenue.
Davenport Patrol Units responded to the area and located the vehicle. Officers initiated a traffic stop, which the vehicle fled and a short pursuit began.
Officials say the pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a police car in the intersection of East 5th Street and Pershing Avenue.
Four juveniles were taken into custody after running from the crash.
One juvenile, 14, of Davenport, was charged with an outstanding warrant for 1st Degree Theft. Another male juvenile, 14, of Davenport was charged with an outstanding warrant for probation violation. Both were transported to Juvenile Detention Center. Additional charges are pending.