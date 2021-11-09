 Skip to main content
2 juveniles taken into custody after car crash in Davenport
topical alert top story

  • Updated
crash

Monday night crash at Harrison Street and Central Park Avenue in Davenport.

 Sarah Watson

Two juveniles were taken into custody Monday night after the stolen vehicle they were in collided with two other vehicles in Davenport.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. at Central Park Avenue and Harrison Street.

A stolen Honda Civic was traveling westbound, failed to yield to a red light, and collided with two vehicles in traffic, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

The two juvenile occupants were taken into custody and charged with 1st degree theft. No serious injuries were reported.

This incident remains under investigation.

Quad-City Times​

