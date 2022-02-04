2 years and 145 days after former Moline cop Jerry Patrick was arrested, his case ends with a plea deal

Twenty-four months and 145 days after being arrested and accused of firing a gun in the direction of two people, former Moline police captain Jerome "Jerry" Patrick stood in a crowded, busy fifth-floor courtroom Friday inside the Rock Island County Courthouse and signed his name to a negotiated plea deal.

Patrick pleaded guilty to an amended felony charge and was sentenced to 150 days in the Rock Island County Jail, 24 months of probation, and a fine of $2,000.

The amended charge was not clearly stated in court and was not immediately available in the clerk’s office or online.

Patrick’s attorney, Andrea Jaeger, declined further comment.

Patrick originally was charged with two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm from an occupied vehicle and two felony counts of aggravated assault/discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, according to court records.

The events that led to Patrick's arrest unfolded on the night of Sept. 11, 2019 and early morning hours of the next day. According to witnesses, Patrick drove his 1997 Silver Mercedes Benz to Les & Molly's, a tavern on 15th Street in Moline.

A bartender at the tavern who knew Patrick said the former police captain entered sometime around 7 p.m. Witnesses said he left Les & Molly's around the time the clock passed midnight to Sept. 12.

Two witnesses told police they were at Les & Molly's together and saw Patrick fighting with two other men.

They said Patrick, who retired from the Moline Police Department in 2016, repeatedly offered to buy a woman a drink and a fight broke out when some of the woman's family members asked Patrick to leave them alone. Patrick responded by punching the man, according to one account.

The brother of the man punched by Patrick also became involved in the altercation, the witnesses said. During the fight, they said, Patrick said he was a police officer.

According to court documents, Patrick left the bar between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. and pursued two who were witnesses to the altercation — not the men with whom he allegedly fought. The witnesses claimed a silver Mercedes Benz convertible followed them into the alley off Avenue of the Cities and 25th Street, Moline, which is the home of one of the witnesses.

The witnesses claimed Patrick held up a gun and while they were ducking behind their vehicle, they heard at least one gun shot. Investigators later found the vehicle they had hid behind was struck by a bullet.

Patrick has been in trouble before. He's been the subject of at least two investigations that resulted from allegations of violent conduct toward one former and another estranged wife, but he never was charged. Five years after he was accused of assaulting his first wife and another law-enforcement officer, he was promoted to captain.

Columnist Barb Ickes contributed to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.