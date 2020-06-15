23 inmates and 3 staff positive for COVID-19 at East Moline Correctional Center

"Right now we are testing the inmates with symptoms only," he said. "Testing isn't as widespread as people like to think. I wish there was more testing being done. I don't think with Iowa and Illinois opening up it's going to make it any easier on us."

The Rock Island County Health Department on Monday reported three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 782 cases and 28 deaths in the county.

Dornes said employees had the choice whether or not to be tested.

"No one is required to be tested," he said. "We are required to wear PPE, per the assignment that it calls for. I think there is this cloud of haze over everything where everybody thinks things are perfect, but I don't think we're there yet. I don't think we're taking the proper precautions statewide."

All correctional facilities in the state remain under quarantine with no outside visits allowed. According to the Illinois Department of Corrections website, "Facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are placed on medical quarantine," and those who tested positive will continue to receive the services of medical care, mental health care, showers, phone access, meals and access to the exercise yard.

"The Department is communicating regularly with people in custody to ensure they feel safe," the website states.

