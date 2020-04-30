24 hours in Davenport: 5 calls of gunfire and one arrest

Davenport’s second-to-last day of April will be remembered as one of the most-violent of the first four months of 2020.
The city’s police responded to five reports of gunfire Wednesday — an outburst of shots fired that started just before 10 a.m., ended minutes before midnight, and led to the arrest of one man who stands accused of two aggravated-misdemeanor counts of reckless use of a firearm causing property damage.
As of Thursday Davenport police investigators said they had no evidence to show the incidents were related.
Wednesday ended with Davenport Police were called to the area of the 900 block of Gaines Street at approximately 11:57 p.m.
Investigators found fired cartridge cases and information that suggested the shots fired was a result of a dispute between people in two cars — described in a police news release as a dark Chevy sedan and a light-color sedan.
There were no reported injuries or damage.
Almost three hours earlier, at approximately 8:46 p.m., Davenport police responded to a report of gunfire in the area of West Central Park and Ripley Street. Officers canvassed the area and located a scene, and this time investigators were led to believe the violence was a possible road-rage incident.
The suspect’s car was describe as a gray or silver four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda or Nissan after the he driver of a GMC Yukon Denali reported his vehicle had been struck by gunfire on West Central Park Avenue at Ripley Street.
The man drove the vehicle to the 400 block of Ripley Street between the Davenport Police Station and the Scott County Courthouse.
Police inspected the Yukon. The back window of the vehicle had been blown out. A bullet struck the passenger side front door and another bullet shattered the passenger side back door window.
Police found the shattered glass that had once been the back window of the Yukon at West Central Park Avenue and Ripley Street, as well as a bullet fragment.
At approximately 7:18 p.m. Davenport police officers were on their way to Wednesday’s third confirmed incident of gunfire, responding to a call of shots fired responded in the 1200 block of East 12th Street at Bridge Street.
Officers canvased the area and located a scene. There were no reports injuries or damage.
The second shots-fired incident was reported just after 11 a.m. Police were called to the 200 block of West 53rd Street, where investigators found fired cartridge cases.
Police said information from the scene suggested an altercation between drivers escalated into shots fired.
No injuries were reported from that scene.
Wednesday’s first report of gunfire led to the arrest of 21-year-old Nathan Neil Tyson, of 1006 Farnham St. He was charged with two counts of reckless use of a firearm-property damage — an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
The incident started just one minute before 10 a.m. when officers were sent to the 1200 block of West High Street for a disturbance and a report of shots fired.
According to police, Tyson had a loaded firearm and was taken into custody. Tyson told police he fired about 10 shots at a person. A house and a garage in the 1200 block of West High Street were struck by bullets.
Tyson was booked into the Scott County Jail at 1:45 p.m. He was released at 4:01 p.m. after posting a $400 bond.
No one was injured in the incident near West High Street.
Detectives are following up on these incidents and said no further information is available at this time.
Davenport Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com
