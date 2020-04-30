24 hours in Davenport: 5 calls of gunfire and one arrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Davenport’s second-to-last day of April will be remembered as one of the most-violent of the first four months of 2020.

The city’s police responded to five reports of gunfire Wednesday — an outburst of shots fired that started just before 10 a.m., ended minutes before midnight, and led to the arrest of one man who stands accused of two aggravated-misdemeanor counts of reckless use of a firearm causing property damage.

As of Thursday Davenport police investigators said they had no evidence to show the incidents were related.

Wednesday ended with Davenport Police were called to the area of the 900 block of Gaines Street at approximately 11:57 p.m.

Investigators found fired cartridge cases and information that suggested the shots fired was a result of a dispute between people in two cars — described in a police news release as a dark Chevy sedan and a light-color sedan.

There were no reported injuries or damage.

Almost three hours earlier, at approximately 8:46 p.m., Davenport police responded to a report of gunfire in the area of West Central Park and Ripley Street. Officers canvassed the area and located a scene, and this time investigators were led to believe the violence was a possible road-rage incident.