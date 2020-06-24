3 charged after pursuit through streets of Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three men face charges after leading police on a chase that began in east Davenport and ended in Moline.

It all began around 8:40 p.m., Tuesday, when Davenport police were called to the 1400 block of Bridge Avenue for a report of three males threatening a person with guns, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

The three suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. A description of the vehicle was provided to responding officers. Shortly thereafter officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it.

The vehicle fled with officers giving chase. The pursuit traveled east through Davenport and entered Bettendorf. At Middle Road the pursuit headed east on Interstate 74 into Moline, police said.

In the 700 block of 19th St., Moline, police officers utilized a pursuit intervention technique to stop the vehicle.

Three subjects then fled the vehicle on foot and were apprehended a short time later.

Two guns were found and confiscated from the car.

The following charges were filed in Illinois as a result of this incident:

• Austen Michael Thomas, 22, of Davenport, was charged with aggravated resisting, a class 4 felony.