3 charged after pursuit through streets of Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline

Three men face charges after leading police on a chase that began in east Davenport and ended in Moline.
It all began around 8:40 p.m., Tuesday, when Davenport police were called to the 1400 block of Bridge Avenue for a report of three males threatening a person with guns, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
The three suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. A description of the vehicle was provided to responding officers. Shortly thereafter officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it.
The vehicle fled with officers giving chase. The pursuit traveled east through Davenport and entered Bettendorf. At Middle Road the pursuit headed east on Interstate 74 into Moline, police said.
In the 700 block of 19th St., Moline, police officers utilized a pursuit intervention technique to stop the vehicle.
Three subjects then fled the vehicle on foot and were apprehended a short time later.
Two guns were found and confiscated from the car.
The following charges were filed in Illinois as a result of this incident:
• Austen Michael Thomas, 22, of Davenport, was charged with aggravated resisting, a class 4 felony.
• Isiah Dominique Butler, 22, of Davenport, was charged with resisting arrest and aggravated fleeing and eluding, a class 4 felony.
• Kenyon D. Pulliam, 21, of Moline, was charged with resisting arrest and on a robbery warrant out of Rock Island County.
All three were transported to Trinity Hospital in Rock Island and treated for minor injuries. One police officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the foot pursuit and apprehension.
The investigation is on-going and charges from the initial incident are pending.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
Quad-City Times
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.