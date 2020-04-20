3 juveniles arrested in armed robbery in Davenport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three juveniles face charges after an armed robbery Sunday night in Davenport.

Police were called at 9:21 p.m., Sunday, to the 100 block of South Lincoln Avenue for a reported armed robbery.

The victim was walking in the area when approached by three male subjects, one who was displaying a gun, police said in a news release.

The suspects took personal items and fled the area.

Officers patrolling the area of 6th and Division streets located a possible suspect vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle and detained three male juveniles.

During the investigation, evidence related to the robbery was discovered.

All three were arrested and charged with:

• Male, 16, of Davenport charged with robbery 2nd degree and booked into the Scott County Jail.

• Male, 14, of Davenport charged with robbery 2nd degree and placed in the Juvenile Detention Center

• Male, 13, of Davenport charged with robbery 2nd degree and placed in the Juvenile Detention Center.

No injuries were reported.