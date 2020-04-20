3 juveniles arrested in armed robbery in Davenport

Three juveniles face charges after an armed robbery Sunday night in Davenport.
Police were called at 9:21 p.m., Sunday, to the 100 block of South Lincoln Avenue for a reported armed robbery.
The victim was walking in the area when approached by three male subjects, one who was displaying a gun, police said in a news release.
The suspects took personal items and fled the area.
Officers patrolling the area of 6th and Division streets located a possible suspect vehicle.
Officers stopped the vehicle and detained three male juveniles.
During the investigation, evidence related to the robbery was discovered.
All three were arrested and charged with:
• Male, 16, of Davenport charged with robbery 2nd degree and booked into the Scott County Jail.
• Male, 14, of Davenport charged with robbery 2nd degree and placed in the Juvenile Detention Center
• Male, 13, of Davenport charged with robbery 2nd degree and placed in the Juvenile Detention Center.
No injuries were reported.
Officers are following up on the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
