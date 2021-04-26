$5 million wrongful death civil suit filed in fatal shooting involving a Scott County Sheriff's deputy

Russell said the investigation into Mitchell's shooting was "independent and thorough."

"That investigation found Deputy Hill’s use of force was reasonable and justified after reviewing all of the available evidence, including videos that show Mitchell driving recklessly, dragging Deputy Hill backwards and forwards, putting Mitchell, Mitchell’s passenger, another Scott County deputy, and Deputy Hill in grave and life-threatening danger," Russell wrote.

The statement did not address George's findings during the DCI's investigation or the video available on YouTube, but did comment on other evidence Russell thinks O'Brien may introduce.

"We are aware of no new evidence that could conceivably contradict the actions that were recorded on body and dash board cameras. Selectively edited screen shots from multiple videos do not tell the whole story, but instead are an attempt to distract from the reality of the situation created by Mitchell," Russell said. "Any alleged evidence should be immediately provided to the investigating body that determined Deputy Hill acted appropriately in responding to Mr. Mitchell’s dangerous and unlawful actions.

"The county stands behind Deputy Hill and all of its first responders who put their lives on the line every day to protect Scott County residents."