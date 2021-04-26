$5 million wrongful death civil suit filed in fatal shooting involving a Scott County Sheriff's deputy

A $5 million civil lawsuit wrongful death suit has been filed against a Scott County Sheriff's deputy and the Scott County Attorney on behalf of man killed in 2018 after attempting to flee a traffic stop.
Robert Mitchell was pulled over by a Scott County Sheriff's Department cruiser at 1:08 a.m. on October 23, 2018.
The routine stop by Deputy Greg Hill for a bad brake light took place in a Menard's parking lot on North Brady Street. Deputy Meghann Messmore rolled up to the scene and a call to dispatch revealed Mitchell was wanted for a minor crime. But instead of being taken into custody, Mitchell attempted to flee and was shot twice by Hill.
Hill hung onto to Mitchell and was briefly dragged.
Mitchell and his passenger ended up in the Kwik Shop parking lot near the intersection of Division Street and Kimberly Road. Mitchell later died of his wounds in a local hospital. He was 23 years old.
Dramatic dashboard camera footage of the incident can be found at htts://youtu.be/-SBIKR-viGk.
Almost a month after Mitchell's shooting, on Nov. 22, 2018, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton called a press briefing and announced Hill's shooting of Mitchell was "justified," saying Hill believed the use of force was necessary to prevent his and perhaps Messmore's death or serious injury.
Cedar Rapids civil rights attorney Dan O'Brien doesn't think Hill's actions were justified. He filed a $5 million civil lawsuit against Hill and Walton last week and argues Hill had no reason to shoot Mitchell.
"Watch the video," O'Brien said. "Hill made the choice to hang on to Mitchell and was briefly dragged.
"But Hill had both feet on the ground when he shot Bobby Mitchell."
O'Brien says that claim is backed by a report written by Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Matt George, who found Hill had not fired any shots while holding on to Mitchell, despite what Messmore and Hill claimed.
George's report also concluded Hill had no reason to suspect Mitchell was attempting to get a weapon in his car, and Hill voluntarily held on to Mitchell.
O'Brien plans to use George's testimony to show Walton's Nov. 22, 2018 press briefing was held before the county attorney saw the DCI's report on the incident.
Ian Russell is an attorney from the firm Lane & Waterman who represents Walton and Hill. He provided a written statement Monday in response to O'Brien's allegations.
"The county expresses its sincerest sympathies to Mr. Mitchell’s family who has tragically lost their loved one. No police officer wants to use deadly force against anyone but when they do the very highest level of scrutiny, investigation and accountability is critical to effective policing," Russell wrote.
Russell said the investigation into Mitchell's shooting was "independent and thorough."
"That investigation found Deputy Hill’s use of force was reasonable and justified after reviewing all of the available evidence, including videos that show Mitchell driving recklessly, dragging Deputy Hill backwards and forwards, putting Mitchell, Mitchell’s passenger, another Scott County deputy, and Deputy Hill in grave and life-threatening danger," Russell wrote.
The statement did not address George's findings during the DCI's investigation or the video available on YouTube, but did comment on other evidence Russell thinks O'Brien may introduce.
"We are aware of no new evidence that could conceivably contradict the actions that were recorded on body and dash board cameras. Selectively edited screen shots from multiple videos do not tell the whole story, but instead are an attempt to distract from the reality of the situation created by Mitchell," Russell said. "Any alleged evidence should be immediately provided to the investigating body that determined Deputy Hill acted appropriately in responding to Mr. Mitchell’s dangerous and unlawful actions.
"The county stands behind Deputy Hill and all of its first responders who put their lives on the line every day to protect Scott County residents."
During Monday's interview, O'Brien said "Ninety percent of law enforcement officers are dedicated to helping others, and do put their lives on the line in tough situations. It's probably more than 90%."
O'Brien stressed, however, the actions of Hill and Walton are part of a "broader problem" in Iowa.
"For just a moment let's take the spotlight off Bobby Mitchell," O'Brien said Monday. "In Iowa I'm seeing the disturbing trend of law enforcement officers taking on the role of executioner and prosecutors (county attorneys) taking on the role of defense lawyers for the officers.
"That's simply not what a county attorney's office is supposed to do. Bobby Mitchell was the victim. He was shot," O'Brien said. "It doesn't matter whether Bobby Mitchell was criminal or not. He deserves to have his death investigated and the facts weighed by the county attorney."