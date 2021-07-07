 Skip to main content
6-year-old wounded in Davenport shooting
Police Lights

A 6-year-old was wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Davenport, police said.

According to a news release issued by Davenport police, officers were sent to the 3200 block of McKinley Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired.

Officers found multiple casings at the scene.

A 6-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening injury in the shooting and was taken to Genesis Medical Center by a private vehicle for treatment.

Police are not releasing any further information on the shooting.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

