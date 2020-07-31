60 days after the Davenport riot, we still don't know who shot Marquis Tousant

It’s been 60 days since Marquis M. Tousant was found dead in alley off the 1400 block of Myrtle Street, Davenport.

His death has been followed by official silence.

The Rock Island man, 23, was found at 3 a.m. June 1 — near the end of an overnight of unrest and violence that erupted throughout Davenport. In the wake of the widespread disturbance, and what Davenport Police described as an "ambush" in the alley, police officials said they didn’t know who shot Tousant. Investigators from Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, or DCI, and the prosecutor’s office of the Scott County Attorney, are reviewing the matter, but have declined to answer questions about the progress of the case.

The Scott County Attorney’s office did not respond to multiple attempts asking for comment on the status of the case.

Davenport Police have said three officers in an unmarked truck were "ambushed" while driving into an alley near 1400 Myrtle Street at about 3 a.m. Monday, June 1.

More than one dozen shots were fired. An officer was struck in the leg and nearly hit in the head.

Another officer returned fire, police said, and the suspect vehicle fled, and crashed a short time later. Seven firearms and ammunition were recovered.