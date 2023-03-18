A 64-year-old Galesburg man has been sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for trafficking in methamphetamine.

A federal grand jury indicted Daniel Villarreal Jr., 61, on a charge of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine on Dec. 21, 2021.

When Villarreal was arrested in January of 2022, police located 13 pounds of methamphetamine in his apartment.

Villarreal pleaded guilty to the charge in October of 2022.

During a sentencing hearing held Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Peoria, before U.S. District Judge James Shadid, federal prosecutors presented evidence that Villarreal had received multiple deliveries of methamphetamine and had distributed the drug around Galesburg.

Shadid sentenced Villarreal to 108 months in federal prison to be followed by three years on supervised release.

Villarreal will receive credit for the time he has served in custody since his arrest.

The case was investigated by the Galesburg Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Macomb Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration.