77-year-old Davenport man accused of molesting two girls
A 77-year-old Davenport man is facing sexual abuse charges after Davenport police say he molested two girls.

Laurence William Gobb, of the 1800 block of West 1st Street, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Gobb also is charged with one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, in July, Davenport police received a report of child abuse that had occurred in early February.

Gobb is accused of fondling an 11-year-old girl. Gobb also improperly touched a 12-year-old girl outside of her clothing.

A warrant for Gobb’s arrest was issued Tuesday and he was arrested.

Gobb was being held without bond Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail. He is expected to make a first appearance Wednesday in Scott County District Court.

Laurence Gobb

