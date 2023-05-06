As part of National Police Week, first responders throughout the Quad-City region will be honored at 5:30 p.m. May 16 in the 7th Annual Blue Mass at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport.

Bishop Thomas Zinkula will preside over the Mass.

The Mass is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, St. Paul the Apostle Council 15725.

“The Blue Mass is an open and unique peace rally bringing first responders and the community together seeking peace, unity and God's blessing,” Davenport Police Sgt. Eric Gruenhagen said.

“Perhaps it's a renewal promoting benevolence for our neighbor, friends, family members and community," he said. "The Knights of Columbus sponsor the Blue Mass each year to remind everyone that we are all in this together.

“First responders want and desire to build relationships with the community," Gruenhagen said. "The Blue Mass emphasizes that relationship and seeks God's blessing, promoting peace for everyone. These public-safety workers dedicate their lives and sacrifice a lot for their communities. They need the support of the communities they serve.”

Mark Gassen, deputy grand knight of the St. Paul the Apostle Council, said: “We would like to have every uniform in the area at Mass.

"We don’t know what kind of day any of these first responders had. It could be something that we couldn’t even imagine. Maybe they want to be home with their families to unwind and get that uniform off for a while, before they go into the unknown the next day when their alarm goes off.

“Although there may be no better place to unload that burden than the Mass, I want them to know that even if they’re not there, at the Mass, we are there for them in thoughts and prayer for what they do every day," Gassen said. "We want to fill the church with uniforms, but the main point is why we are there.”

Gassen said he has a distinct memory of when he was at the Davenport Police Station one night when Gruenhagen was a night shift supervisor.

“As we were sitting in his office, of course the radios were all on with the sounds of the law-enforcement officials out on the streets playing in the background,” Gassen said. “A situation came over the radio. To me it sounded like a dangerous situation. Of course, Sgt. Gruenhagen was concerned and we listened. Fortunately all was taken care of.

“As we were discussing the upcoming Blue Mass, the background conversations over the radio were still coming in,” he said. “Probably commonplace for those on duty that night. But as I left to go home to my home and family, where I feel safe and secure every night, I thought, ‘We as a community really do not have any idea what is going on with our first responders.’

“To us a siren goes off,” Gassen said. “We may or may not even hear it. But when you stop and think of the process behind that siren. It starts with an incident of some kind. Then a phone call. A dispatcher calls the proper first responder, and they respond instinctively, never actually knowing what is going to happen when they get there. But they do it. They take the chaos and the calm for us and the community they support. All while we may flipping a burger in our backyard with family and friends or sleeping safely in our homes.

“That is why we have the Blue Mass and we as Knights of Columbus are proud to be a part of this celebration,” he added.

“If you have friends, family, neighbors or know someone in the public safety field, I welcome you to join us,” Gruenhagen said. “If you aren't Catholic, no worries, all denominations are welcome to participate. A small prayer, or a handshake is all that's required to show support. The Blue Mass is an open invitation to open your heart and an invitation to peace.”

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed Public Law 87-726 designating May 15 as Peace Officers' Memorial Day and the week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week.

The law was amended by the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, Public Law 103-322, signed by President Bill Clinton, directing that the flag of the United States be displayed at half-staff on all government buildings on May 15 each year.