An 85-year-old Davenport man was arrested Friday after police allege he sexually abused a child last month.

Elmer Arnold Holdorf is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, a report of a sexual abuse was filed with police on Jan. 17.

Holdorf sexually abused the child, who is under 14 years of age, by touching the victim under their clothes.

Holdorf was being held Friday night without bond in the Scott County Jail. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charge Saturday in Scott County District Court where a magistrate will set bond and schedule a preliminary hearing in the case.