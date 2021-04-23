A 12-year-old boy was shot to death in an alley by Marquette Street. Davenport Police are asking for help with the case

A 12-year-old boy succumbed almost immediately to a bullet wound to the chest after dropping his bike and running down a Davenport alley to escape gunfire, a witness said Friday.
Davenport Police said the boy was Devell Johnson Jr.
Another child was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. The boys were among four on bicycles near 13th and Marquette streets Thursday afternoon when an SUV stopped in the roadway and began shooting, police and witnesses said.
With the group on bikes was De'an Humphrey, 18, of Hannibal, Missouri. Police arrested him after a foot pursuit near the scene, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said Friday. He was charged with interfering with official acts with a weapon and carrying weapons, but he is not a person of interest in the shooting.
Witnesses described a small black SUV, stopping on Marquette Street between 13th and 14th streets. Three people near the scene said they heard eight shots fired.
Billy Prunchak, whose family owns 5 Star Muffler on Marquette, said he was on his computer around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when he heard a burst of gunfire. His father was working in the garage and saw the shooting, but he was not available Friday to talk about what he saw.
"From what I could hear, he (the shooter) emptied the clip as fast as he could pull the trigger," Prunchak said. "I called 911 and came outside."
On Friday, he walked to the fence on the north side of his building, which faces the alley where Devell was found. He pointed to a spot just across the alley, saying he saw the boy lying there.
"I saw him take one breath," he said. "That was it."
Police evidence stickers could be seen on what appeared to be bullet holes in the side of a garage — just beyond the spot where Prunchak said he saw Devell's body.
"There were four bikes there by my Dumpster," he said. "I think he just shot at the group. They were all young."
He estimated the distance between the bullet holes and the location where the SUV stopped on Marquette Street as 80 yards.
A bartender at the nearby Washington Gardens tavern said she also heard eight gunshots. A customer was in the parking lot at the time of the shooting and reported seeing a black SUV and "smoke" coming from gunfire.
Police said Humphrey threw away a 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine and the pink jacket he'd been wearing. Both were found in the area in which he was taken into custody.
Sikorski said the shooting "was not a random act and the investigation remains open. As a community, we're mourning the death of a young man."
Davenport Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip through qccrimestoppers.com.