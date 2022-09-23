 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island

A 7th victim: Teen's fatal shooting spotlights Rock Island's efforts to solve gun killings

Rock Island shooting 3

Rock Island police investigate the May 22 fatal shooting of Dasavion Foster in the 1000 block of 15th Street. So far this year, seven people have been killed in gunfire.

Arthur Martinez is 90 years old and has lived in his house in Rock Island "for a very long time."

He knows his neighborhood — a short, tight block with close-together houses nestled near 13th Street and 3rd Avenue. His front porch faces the west side of the Rock Island County Justice Center.

Martinez said he wasn't surprised someone was killed Sunday near his corner. But he said he was "really sad" to hear the victim was a 17-year-old named Angel Lopez, Jr. He was the seventh person shot to death in Rock Island this year.

County and city officials acknowledged the seriousness of the gun violence during a late July press conference aimed at addressing the crimes. Two months have passed since that press conference, and Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said Friday the county is committing dollars, personnel and technology to battle crime and gun violence.

Rock Island shootings

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal addressed the media in late July. She is flanked by, from left to right, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Mehochko, Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi, Rock Island Deputy Police Chief Tim McCloud, Rock Island Police Lt. Ben Smith, and Rock Island Police Sgt. Adam Bradley.

Villarreal said communication with other departments — like the police — is the key to making cases. Gun violence, said Mayor Mike Thoms "is still a serious issue." He and other Rock Island officials "are actively working together to find solutions — not only for the current cases, but the problem of gun violence in Rock Island."

'All Hands on Deck'

Rock Island's first fatal shooting of 2022 came almost six months into the year when on May 22, 19-year-old Desavion Foster was gunned down.

Foster's shooting was a prelude to a spasm of gun violence that started a month later with the killing of Kevin Ford. Over the course of the next 34 days, three more men were killed by someone wielding a gun.

Rock Island shooting 4

Dasavion Foster, 19, was killed May 22 in a shooting in the 1000 block of 15th Street, Rock Island. 

The Rock Island police made headway in some of the cases — three men have been arrested in relation to a pair of the seven 2022 homicides.

"We are all hands on deck," Villarreal said. "We are working as much as we can and some of the recent violent cases are absolutely our top priority right now."

Her office got money to hire new staff in 2021 and is still working on hiring new prosecutors, Villarreal said. Its ongoing efforts to upgrade its technology include managing the digital evidence collected during investigations, the volume of which can be overwhelming.

In Rock Island’s two 2022 homicide cases where there have been arrests, county court records state that witnesses played a role in helping investigators develop information on suspects and video footage played a role in at least one of them.

The burden prosecutors must meet is high for good reason, Villarreal said.

"It’s because we’re going to take away someone’s liberty," the prosecutor said, "so we want to make sure that we have all the evidence." 

Remaining Silent

Back near13th Street and 3rd Avenue, in the shadow of the Rock Island County Justice Center, Arthur Martinez said he has seen his neighborhood — and "too much of Rock Island" — change for the worse.

"People think this is a quiet neighborhood," Martinez said, sitting in his driveway. "People think this place is a little like heaven. What they don't know is there are very many dangerous people living in this neighborhood. There are dangerous people all over the city.

"When crimes happen, no one speaks out. A killing, of a boy, right here in our neighborhood, and no one says anything. The courthouse is a lonely place on Sunday nights. No one is in the building and almost no one is there. But someone knows something. Someone must speak."

Martinez's plea is based in fact. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, just four days before the killing of Angel Lopez Jr., Rock Island Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of 14½ Street. The officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

The wounded man refused to cooperate when officers attempted to question him. And the gun crime wounded more than one person. Investigators learned of a wounded boy after someone brought him to the hospital in a private vehicle. The 12-year-old had been shot in the toe and the investigation indicated he was shot during the same attack.

The Rock Island Police Department did not make officers available to speak for this story, but during July's press conference Chief Richard Landi touched on how the public can help with crime prevention by locking their cars, and emptying the vehicles of valuables — particularly firearms.

The job of law enforcement, to bring justice to victims and their families, is made that much tougher when the public remains silent.

"We need people who are going to be willing to step up and say if they saw anything — this includes juveniles, adults," Villarreal said. "We find a lot of times that people don’t want to talk to the officers; they don’t want to give information about what they might have seen or heard or maybe have in their possession and that’s something we really do need the public’s help with."

Homicides in Rock Island this year

Angel Lopez Jr., 17, Davenport

  • When: About 8 p.m. on Sept. 18.
  • Where: 1300 block of 3rd Avenue.
  • Narrative: Officers found Lopez after someone called 911.
  • Case Status: At last report, there were no arrests.

Braylon Walker, 21, Osceola, Ark.

  • When: About 12 a.m. on July 22.
  • Where: 1400 block of 8th Street.
  • Narrative: Officers found Walker when they investigated a gunfire complaint.
  • Case Status: At last report, there were no arrests.

Davion Roe, 25, Chicago

  • When: About 9:50 p.m. on July 16.
  • Where: 1300 block of 4 ½ Street.
  • Narrative: Investigators think someone shot Roe during an altercation with a group of people.
  • Case Status: Marlon K. Martin, 23, Davenport; and Devonte D. Hall, 29, Rock Island, both face first-degree murder charges in relation to Roe’s death. The cases against them were pending as of Friday.

Amani Kamata, 39, Rock Island

  • When: About 7:14 a.m. on July 10.
  • Where: 1100 block of 10th Avenue.
  • Narrative: Police found Kamata’s body after receiving a report of a fatality.
  • Case Status: At last report, there were no arrests.

Gregory McGhee, 61, Rock Island

  • When: About 12:25 a.m. June 25.
  • Where: 500 block of 6th Street.
  • Narrative: The police department was notified after someone brought the wounded McGhee to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. He died from his wounds later.
  • Case Status: At last report, there were no arrests.

Kevin Ford, 46, address unavailable

  • When: About 1:52 a.m. on June 19.
  • Where: 1300 block of 14th Street.
  • Narrative: Ford was shot to death and another man was wounded in the attack.
  • Case Status: At last report, there were no arrests.

Desavion Foster, 19, Rock Island

  • When: About 2:55 p.m. on May 22.
  • Where: 1000 block of 15th Street.
  • Narrative: Authorities think a masked gunman shot Foster as he walked down the street, according to court records.
  • Case Status: Terrionce C. Kitchen, 19, Rock Island, has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to Foster’s death. The case against him was pending as of Friday.
