A 7th victim: Teen's fatal shooting spotlights Rock Island's efforts to solve gun killings

Arthur Martinez is 90 years old and has lived in his house in Rock Island "for a very long time."

He knows his neighborhood — a short, tight block with close-together houses nestled near 13th Street and 3rd Avenue. His front porch faces the west side of the Rock Island County Justice Center.

Martinez said he wasn't surprised someone was killed Sunday near his corner. But he said he was "really sad" to hear the victim was a 17-year-old named Angel Lopez, Jr. He was the seventh person shot to death in Rock Island this year.

County and city officials acknowledged the seriousness of the gun violence during a late July press conference aimed at addressing the crimes. Two months have passed since that press conference, and Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said Friday the county is committing dollars, personnel and technology to battle crime and gun violence.

Villarreal said communication with other departments — like the police — is the key to making cases. Gun violence, said Mayor Mike Thoms "is still a serious issue." He and other Rock Island officials "are actively working together to find solutions — not only for the current cases, but the problem of gun violence in Rock Island."

'All Hands on Deck'

Rock Island's first fatal shooting of 2022 came almost six months into the year when on May 22, 19-year-old Desavion Foster was gunned down.

Foster's shooting was a prelude to a spasm of gun violence that started a month later with the killing of Kevin Ford. Over the course of the next 34 days, three more men were killed by someone wielding a gun.

The Rock Island police made headway in some of the cases — three men have been arrested in relation to a pair of the seven 2022 homicides.

"We are all hands on deck," Villarreal said. "We are working as much as we can and some of the recent violent cases are absolutely our top priority right now."

Her office got money to hire new staff in 2021 and is still working on hiring new prosecutors, Villarreal said. Its ongoing efforts to upgrade its technology include managing the digital evidence collected during investigations, the volume of which can be overwhelming.

In Rock Island’s two 2022 homicide cases where there have been arrests, county court records state that witnesses played a role in helping investigators develop information on suspects and video footage played a role in at least one of them.

The burden prosecutors must meet is high for good reason, Villarreal said.

"It’s because we’re going to take away someone’s liberty," the prosecutor said, "so we want to make sure that we have all the evidence."

Remaining Silent

Back near13th Street and 3rd Avenue, in the shadow of the Rock Island County Justice Center, Arthur Martinez said he has seen his neighborhood — and "too much of Rock Island" — change for the worse.

"People think this is a quiet neighborhood," Martinez said, sitting in his driveway. "People think this place is a little like heaven. What they don't know is there are very many dangerous people living in this neighborhood. There are dangerous people all over the city.

"When crimes happen, no one speaks out. A killing, of a boy, right here in our neighborhood, and no one says anything. The courthouse is a lonely place on Sunday nights. No one is in the building and almost no one is there. But someone knows something. Someone must speak."

Martinez's plea is based in fact. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, just four days before the killing of Angel Lopez Jr., Rock Island Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of 14½ Street. The officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

The wounded man refused to cooperate when officers attempted to question him. And the gun crime wounded more than one person. Investigators learned of a wounded boy after someone brought him to the hospital in a private vehicle. The 12-year-old had been shot in the toe and the investigation indicated he was shot during the same attack.

The Rock Island Police Department did not make officers available to speak for this story, but during July's press conference Chief Richard Landi touched on how the public can help with crime prevention by locking their cars, and emptying the vehicles of valuables — particularly firearms.

The job of law enforcement, to bring justice to victims and their families, is made that much tougher when the public remains silent.

"We need people who are going to be willing to step up and say if they saw anything — this includes juveniles, adults," Villarreal said. "We find a lot of times that people don’t want to talk to the officers; they don’t want to give information about what they might have seen or heard or maybe have in their possession and that’s something we really do need the public’s help with."