A Bettendorf man stands accused of killing a puppy

A Bettendorf man was arrested early Friday and is charged with killing a puppy.

Garland Paul Carrell, 36, was charged with aggravated misdemeanor animal abuse, as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor interference with official acts.

Carrell's bond was set at $2,000 Friday and his preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 18.

According to the officers who arrested Carrell, he was seen standing over a cardboard box and holding a flashlight in front of Chateau Knoll Apartments near Middle Road at 1:05 a.m. Friday.

According to police, Carrell fled when an officer attempted to speak with him. The officer examined the box and found fresh blood, an empty bag of dog treats, and bloody dog treats in the grass around the box.

After examining the scene, a dead puppy was discovered in a storm drain next to the box. Police also found a large machete in the area where Carrell ran.

Police obtained a warrant to search Carrell’s apartment, but he did not immediately cooperate with officers. Officers said another machete was found inside the home.

The machete located in the home had blood on the blade, and officers said they found blood in other areas of the apartment. Police also said a camouflage jacket Carrell was wearing had blood on it.

