A car injured two pedestrians Monday in Moline

A car struck two pedestrians Monday afternoon in Moline.

Both were injured, but their injuries were not thought to be life threatening, according to the Moline Police Department.

The collision happened about 2 p.m. at 15th Street and River Drive. The pedestrians — one male and one female — were walking east in a crosswalk when they were hit by a Chevrolet passenger car.

The car initially was heading west on River Drive with a green light and prepared to turn south when it reached 15th, police said. At the time, there was significant traffic heading east and west on River Drive, and the Chevrolet waited for eastward traffic to pass through the intersection, completed the turn and struck the pedestrians.

Both sustained injuries to their legs and were sent to the hospital for treatment, the department said, but did not provide further details about them.

The case remained under investigation Tuesday morning, the department said.