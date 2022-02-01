A child injured in an attack in Colona has died, further charges could be filed

A toddler police believe was hurt by a man in Colona has died.

An autopsy was scheduled for today and, depending on its results, further charges could be filed against Rahsaan Malik Strawder, 38, of 710 4th St., Colona, the man accused of injuring her, according to a news release issued by the Colona Police Department. The girl, 14 months old, died Sunday afternoon.

Strawder is already charged in Henry County Circuit Court with one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. The charge is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

According to an initial news release issued Friday by Colona Police Chief Mike Swemline, Colona Police were notified by the Moline Police Department of an aggravated battery to a child that had occurred in Colona. Moline had initially taken the report believing that the incident had occurred in Moline.

Colona Police detectives met with investigators from Moline. Interviews were conducted by both agencies.

A search warrant was obtained for Strawder’s home. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit processed the scene.

The child was flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria with complications.

Strawder made a first appearance Friday in Henry County Circuit Court. He was being held Friday night in the Henry County Jail on a $1 million bond, or 10%. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 7 in circuit court.

Strawder was incarcerated in the East Moline after being convicted in 2016 of robbery and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm in Kane County, according to Illinois Department of Corrections electronic records. He was released from prison and placed on parole on June 25, 2021, or about seven months ago.

Strawder is required to register as a sex offender. He was convicted in 2002 in Kane County of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim age 13-16. The victim was 16 at the time, according to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry.

Strawder’s criminal history also includes convictions for aggravated arson, residential burglary and fraud, according to Illinois Department of Corrections electronic records.

