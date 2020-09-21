A Davenport couple found a stranger sleeping in their home

A couple who live on Hillcrest Avenue returned home to a surprise Sunday. They found a stranger sleeping in their house.
Davenport Police responded to a call at 1:47 p.m. Sunday in the 10 block of Hillcrest Avenue to find a person sleeping in the home. The homeowners were gone for a few days and told police the unwanted guest may have been in the home for a few days.
Police investigators said they believe "the subject broke a window to gain entry," and damage was reported. Officers on scene identified the person involved, and charges have been filed pending county attorney review.
No injuries were reported.
