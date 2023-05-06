A late-night fire on Friday damaged a Moline duplex, though no one was reported injured.

Moline firefighters went at 9:48 p.m. to investigate a report of a structure fire in the 1100 block of 18th Street, according to a news release from the Moline Fire Department. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the exterior of the two-story, multifamily residence. They found that the fire had also gotten into the walls.

Crews had the fire under control within 20 minutes, the release states. The damage left the residence uninhabitable at least for the time being, but none of the residents asked for assistance.

The occupants, including pets, left the building safely, according to the release. Information about how many occupants there were was not provided.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Saturday, according to the release.

The Moline Police Department, the Moline Second Alarmers, MidAmerican Energy and firefighters from the Rock Island Arsenal and East Moline all assisted in fighting the fire.