A man had $33,000 worth of property stolen from a Walcott hotel. He's been charged with federal gun charges.

Six days later, Vannoy tried to buy an AR-15 from a gun store in Ankeny, Iowa. According to shop employees, Vannoy said he was surprised his friends hadn't asked if he'd been the gunman in a mass shooting in Colorado. He also stated he had 500 rounds of ammunition in his truck. The store denied the sale and notified the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Vannoy's possessions take from hotel

ATF agents took Vannoy into custody at the Comfort Inn in Walcott on March 25, according to Christina Trudeau, the employee working when the arrest happened and who was later charged with stealing Vannoy's belongings.

Trudeau, 40, of Princeton, took Vannoy's possessions home with the help of her husband, John Daniels, 42, on March 26, prosecutors say. The couple returned the items after being confronted by police, and they were arrested in May.

Trudeau said she didn't take the items out of malice; her intention was to return them to Vannoy. She maintains after Vannoy was arrested, an ATF officer told her they had collected all of the evidence they needed and she could do whatever she wanted with the rest of Vannoy's belongings.

Trudeau said she wanted to find Vannoy's family and send them the items.