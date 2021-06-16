A man had $33,000 worth of property stolen from a Walcott hotel. He's been charged with federal gun charges.

The owner of almost $33,000 worth of property reported stolen from a Comfort Inn in Walcott, Iowa, has been arrested on federal gun charges.
Adam Vannoy, of Denver, was arrested at the hotel in March, and police say after the arrest an employee and her husband stole his possessions, including multiple power tools, camping gear, two fire extinguishers, a Rolex watch and other items.
Court documents show federal agents were looking for Vannoy because he referenced a mass shooting when he tried to buy a gun from a shop in Iowa.
Vannoy’s troubles began March 14 when he was pulled over by a Nebraska State Patrol officer after someone called to report a reckless driver on Interstate 80. Officers say they found six firearms in Vannoy's vehicle, including an AR-15 equipped with an illegal silencer. They also found 3 grams of marijuana, two marijuana smoking pipes, one gram of wax labeled 66% THC, a bullet proof vest and blanket, two brown wigs, an Air Force jumpsuit costume and a body camera.
Vannoy was released from Lancaster County Jail in Nebraska on bond on March 17, despite threatening to kill a guard and throwing feces from his cell.
Six days later, Vannoy tried to buy an AR-15 from a gun store in Ankeny, Iowa. According to shop employees, Vannoy said he was surprised his friends hadn't asked if he'd been the gunman in a mass shooting in Colorado. He also stated he had 500 rounds of ammunition in his truck. The store denied the sale and notified the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Vannoy's possessions take from hotel
ATF agents took Vannoy into custody at the Comfort Inn in Walcott on March 25, according to Christina Trudeau, the employee working when the arrest happened and who was later charged with stealing Vannoy's belongings.
Trudeau, 40, of Princeton, took Vannoy's possessions home with the help of her husband, John Daniels, 42, on March 26, prosecutors say. The couple returned the items after being confronted by police, and they were arrested in May.
Trudeau said she didn't take the items out of malice; her intention was to return them to Vannoy. She maintains after Vannoy was arrested, an ATF officer told her they had collected all of the evidence they needed and she could do whatever she wanted with the rest of Vannoy's belongings.
Trudeau said she wanted to find Vannoy's family and send them the items.
Trudeau has been charged with first- and second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a felony. Her arraignment is scheduled for July 1. Daniels has been charged with first- and second-degree theft, third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony. He submitted a written arraignment on June 10 and pleaded not guilty.
“There’s two sides to every story, and I know that you can only tell the story that you see on the paperwork, but it’s completely misconstrued and twisted," Trudeau said. "I’m not a mastermind; I’m no criminal. I was just trying to do a good thing that turned into a roller coaster of felonies. I don’t know what to do with myself now, I’m scared."