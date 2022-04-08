A man held in Scott County Jail died early Friday morning

A man being held in the Scott County Jail died early Friday morning.

The man — who is not being identified pending notification of family — was brought to the jail Thursday around 9:40 p.m. after an arrest for driving and drug violations, according to a news release from Scott County Major Bryce Schmidt.

He had been processed and evaluated and was in a holding cell. About four hours later, a correctional officer doing a wellness check noticed the man was in medical distress. He later became unresponsive.

Staff attempted to resuscitate him before he was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East where he died.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating and an autopsy will be performed.

