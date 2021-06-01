A man killed Friday in Silvis reportedly had an altercation with his alleged killer in April

A man shot to death Friday in Silvis was accused of biting his alleged killer in late April.
Officers were called at about 4:45 p.m. Friday to 1413 11th St. for a report of gunfire, according to the Silvis Police Department. When the officers arrived, they found Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, 28, Silvis, suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.
Cordell O. Thomas, 19, also of Silvis, has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to Akoli’s death.
It was not the first time the two had had a violent encounter, according to court records.
Akoli, whose address is listed in the 1500 block of 11th Street, was charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly biting Thomas on April 30. Thomas’ address is listed as 1413 11th St.
On May 5, Akoli pleaded guilty in the misdemeanor case and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, court records state. As part of the sentence, Akoli was to have no contact with Thomas.
Thomas was being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond in relation to the murder case, according to court records.
Steve Hanna, Thomas’ attorney, has filed for a bail reduction in the murder case. In that document, he argues that Thomas was at his residence when Akoli entered his home without permission.
Thomas told Akoli to leave, but Akoli refused and attacked Thomas, who then shot Akoli in self-defense, the bond reduction filing states.
A bail-reduction hearing is scheduled for June 9, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15, according to court records.
A preliminary hearing is an early test of the case against the defendant. Prosecutors present an outline of the evidence — usually through the testimony of a police officer — to a judge who then decides whether there is enough for the case against the defendant to continue. Before the judge makes a ruling, the defense has an opportunity to question the witness. The burden of proof is not considered high, and defendants often waive the hearing, though they maintain the presumption of innocence if they do so.