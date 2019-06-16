A man who thought he'd been shot actually suffered a cut lip when he fell to the ground Saturday after he heard popping sounds as a car drove by, Davenport police said.
Officers found no shell casings or bullet strikes at the scene.
Davenport responded to the 2600 block of West Kimberly Road Saturday around 4:15 p.m. for a report of possible shots fired. There, they found a man bleeding from the face.
The man told police he heard three loud pops as a car passed, and he dove to the ground.
"Call 911. I've been shot," said the man yelled, as he fell to the ground.
Julie Good, who lives in the residential neighborhood in the area of Thornwood Avenue and West Kimberly Road, Davenport, was sitting on her porch with her husband and saw the scene.
"We heard four or five really quick pops - pop-pop-pop-pop," Good said. "I saw this guy drop to the ground."
Good recognized him instantly. "He walks a lot. I see him all the time, walking to catch the bus at Walmart," she said.
Good called 911 while her husband was the first person who went to the man's assistance. An ambulance arrived soon to take the man, who said he was 34, to a hospital.
Police said the man had a cut lip, likely from when he fell to the ground.
She said the injured man tried to wave at passing cars "and all they did was wave back."
Heavy police presence in the area of Thornwood Avenue and W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport, after an apparent report of shots fired. pic.twitter.com/IKdfNNRyXy— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) June 15, 2019