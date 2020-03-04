A man severed his thumb skating at Frozen Landing. He's suing Bettendorf.

A Davenport man is suing Bettendorf because he was injured at the Frozen Landing skating rink.

Brandon R. Loos, of Davenport, names the City of Bettendorf, its Parks and Recreation Department and Board of Park Commissioners as defendants in the suit filed in Scott County Court.

On Feb. 3, 2018, Loos was ice skating at Frozen Landing, 2220 23rd St., when he grabbed the top of the wall surrounding the rink with his right hand to maintain his balance, the suit says.

His right thumb became caught in a gap on the top of the railing and sidewall, and a “razor-sharp piece of exposed Plexiglas” severed his right thumb.

The city should have known about the “unreasonably dangerous condition," he alleges.

The city failed to repair the gap between the top of the railing and the sideboard; failed to warn Loos and others about the condition of the exposed Plexiglas; failed to safely maintain the rink, created an unreasonably dangerous condition on its premises by allowing the condition to exist; failed to close the rink or close off the section of the rink wall where the Plexiglas was; and failed to properly inspect the rink, he alleges in the negligence suit.