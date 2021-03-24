A Maquoketa teen was severely injured in a car crash that killed his dad and step-dad. Fundraisers are helping him and his mom out.

"I have a strong support system, but as far as parents, it was me and David and Gary, and it's just me now," Beth said.

Beth said she and Gary were no longer a couple, but he remained an important part of her life and her children's lives, and he and her husband, David, were good friends.

"Both Gary and David's loss, it's just been devastating to the family. My kids lost both their dads in an instant. And we were all friends, we all got along. I was with Gary for 25 years, and we just remained friends, and him and David became friends and it was just easy."

I wouldn't even say we're moving on, it's just trying to find a normal without David, for me especially, but a normal for all of us without both of them, because they were both great men, and they both loved their family."

Besides the difficulty of losing her husband and her children's fathers, and the worry she has about her son who is still healing, Beth has also been facing financial struggles because of the incident.

David's job as a dump truck driver for a construction company in Dubuque brought in most of the money for the family. Beth said David loved his job and the guys he worked with, as well as spending time with his family.