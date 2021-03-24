A Maquoketa teen was severely injured in a car crash that killed his dad and step-dad. Fundraisers are helping him and his mom out.

In one moment Caleb Warren lost his dad, his stepdad, and the ability to use his body normally.
Caleb, of Maquoketa, was asleep in the back of the car his dad was driving when a van crossed over the center median on Highway 61 and hit them near Long Grove on March 2.
Caleb's father, Gary Warren, and his stepfather, David Muller, who was in the passenger seat, were pronounced dead at the scene. Caleb was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
"He's healing. He's improving every day. He's getting stronger," Beth Muller, Caleb's mother, said. "He's still got a long physical road, not even including the emotional healing that he's got to go through, and I don't even know if that's begun."
Beth said Caleb has since been moved to Genesis Medical center, and is scheduled to come home Wednesday.
But the difficulties for the family are just beginning.
"I just feel like it's a nightmare I keep waking up to. I don't have a choice. I've got three boys left in the house, and I have five kids. I have to keep going. I can't curl up in a ball and not face life, because I have to be here for my kids. I'm the only one left.
"I have a strong support system, but as far as parents, it was me and David and Gary, and it's just me now," Beth said.
Beth said she and Gary were no longer a couple, but he remained an important part of her life and her children's lives, and he and her husband, David, were good friends.
"Both Gary and David's loss, it's just been devastating to the family. My kids lost both their dads in an instant. And we were all friends, we all got along. I was with Gary for 25 years, and we just remained friends, and him and David became friends and it was just easy."
I wouldn't even say we're moving on, it's just trying to find a normal without David, for me especially, but a normal for all of us without both of them, because they were both great men, and they both loved their family."
Besides the difficulty of losing her husband and her children's fathers, and the worry she has about her son who is still healing, Beth has also been facing financial struggles because of the incident.
David's job as a dump truck driver for a construction company in Dubuque brought in most of the money for the family. Beth said David loved his job and the guys he worked with, as well as spending time with his family.
"David was the greatest guy. He was the best dad, he was the best husband. He was a great friend. He would do anything for anybody. He loved everybody, and he just had the biggest heart. He had a larger than life personality. You always knew when he was there. I mean, he was my best friend," Beth said.
Gary also contributed child support for his and Beth's kids. The loss of both has made it difficult for Beth to pay her regular bills, let alone the additional medical bills the family faces for Caleb's treatment.
Beth's brother, David French, has set up two GoFundMe fundraisers online. One is to support Caleb with his continued medical expenses, and the other is to help Beth make up for the lost income and pay day-to-day bills.
Beth said her brother's support has been crucial for her during this time.
"He has been an amazing rock. Him and his wife, they didn't leave my side for almost two weeks after it happened. I'm very grateful," Beth said. "For what it's worth, we have a great support system. Of course, all I want is David back and Gary back and my son not hurt, but that's not the way it is."