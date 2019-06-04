A Moline woman has been charged with leaving the scene of a 2018 accident that killed a person.
Olivia M. Lopez, 27, has been charged with failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities contend she knowingly left the scene of a fatal accident on Sept. 3, 2018, in the 1400 block of 11th Street, Silvis. She then allegedly did not report the accident to the police within a half hour.
The victim was identified in court records as Isaac Morales, but further details were not provided about him in the record.
The charge against Lopez was filed May 9, and she had her first appearance on the charge May 28, court records state. Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 11.
Lopez was free on $50,000 bail, court records state. She posted a $5,000 bond, or 10 percent of her bail, to be freed.
The Silvis Police Department had not yet responded to a request for more information as of Tuesday afternoon.