A quiet Monday night in the Quad-CIties follows a night of civil unrest

Quiet Quad-City streets and empty sidewalks Monday night were a stark contrast to a community where, 24 hours before, streets teemed with traffic, shouting and violence and two people were killed and two others — including a police officer — were injured.

A mandatory curfew from 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday left stillness in its wake where, throughout Sunday night and early Monday, streets swarmed with vehicles, where rolling, rowdy demonstrations gathered at first one location then another, and emergency responders sped throughout the Quad-Cities.

Windows of businesses had been boarded up Monday afternoon, and vehicles were parked in front of storefronts as protection. An occasional person ventured out after curfew, but most of the activity came from police, patrolling the streets. Metro bus service, serving Rock Island County, suspended service by 7 p.m. Monday. Service will resume Tuesday.

Quad-City mayors and county officials agreed to the curfew, which will remain in place until a time to be determined.

Violent disturbances in the Quad-Cities reflected the nation after the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died after a white police officer held him in a choke hold with a knee to the neck for several minutes.