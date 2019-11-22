'A really sad story': Neighbor says murder victim was 'kind and friendly'

Dan Sweborg noticed a slight change in his neighbor's behavior over the course of the last few weeks.

Kyle Dykeman started waving more. And smiling. The man who lived with his girlfriend, Jordan Burroughs, in the squat, flat-topped white stucco house on 44th Street in Moline had always been more reserved.

"I really didn't think much of it at the time to tell you the truth. I noticed it, though. He had never been unfriendly. And he had never been too friendly," Sweborg said Friday morning. "But then the police showed up last night, and it became pretty obvious something terrible had happened, and I started to think maybe Kyle just wanted people to think everything was OK."

Everything was not OK.

Moline police found the body of the 37-year-old Burroughs in the detached two-and-half-car garage behind the house at 2419 44th St.

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said a missing person report on Burroughs — who also went by her maiden name of Jordan Murphy — was filed Wednesday and prompted the search of the home Thursday. During that search, investigators found what was called "significant evidence" that led to the discovery of Burroughs' body.