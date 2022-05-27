 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A second pedestrian has died after being struck by drunken driver on I-74 bridge walk path

A second man has died after a drunken driver drove across the I-74 bridge bike path early Sunday morning.

Anthony M. Castaneda, 18, of Moline, died Thursday, according to Moline Police.

Additional charges against the driver, Chhabria A. Harris, 46, of East Moline, are expected, police said in a news release.

Police say Harris drove her Cadillac Escalade  onto the new walking/bike path from the Bettendorf side at about 2 a.m. Sunday and traveled the length of the span, striking the three people about 200 yards from the Moline pathway entrance, according to early police investigations. Ethan Gonzalez, 21, was killed at the scene. The third pedestrian, Charles Bowen, 22, was in critical condition, according to a news release from Rock Island State's Attorney Dora Villarreal.

Harris left the scene and was found in East Moline getting out of her SUV. She was taken to UnityPoint Hospital on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the state's attorney's release. Once released from the hospital, Moline police took her into custody, and formal charges were filed Monday.

Harris made her first appearance on the charges Monday afternoon. So far, she faces:

  • Three counts of aggravated DUI, great bodily injury or death
  • Three counts of failure to stop after a crash causing personal injury or death
  • Three charges of aggravated reckless driving
  • One count of reckless homicide

Her next court appearance was scheduled for June 7, according to court records.

This story will be updated.

