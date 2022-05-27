A second pedestrian has died after being struck by drunken driver on I-74 bridge walk path

A second man has died after a drunken driver drove across the I-74 bridge bike path early Sunday morning.

Anthony M. Castaneda, 18, of Moline, died Thursday, according to Moline Police.

Additional charges against the driver, Chhabria A. Harris, 46, of East Moline, are expected, police said in a news release.

Police say Harris drove her Cadillac Escalade onto the new walking/bike path from the Bettendorf side at about 2 a.m. Sunday and traveled the length of the span, striking the three people about 200 yards from the Moline pathway entrance, according to early police investigations. Ethan Gonzalez, 21, was killed at the scene. The third pedestrian, Charles Bowen, 22, was in critical condition, according to a news release from Rock Island State's Attorney Dora Villarreal.

Harris left the scene and was found in East Moline getting out of her SUV. She was taken to UnityPoint Hospital on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the state's attorney's release. Once released from the hospital, Moline police took her into custody, and formal charges were filed Monday.

Harris made her first appearance on the charges Monday afternoon. So far, she faces:

Three counts of aggravated DUI, great bodily injury or death

Three counts of failure to stop after a crash causing personal injury or death

Three charges of aggravated reckless driving

One count of reckless homicide

Her next court appearance was scheduled for June 7, according to court records.

This story will be updated.

Pedestrians struck by SUV on I-74 pedestrian path all Moline High School graduates The three pedestrians hit by an SUV driving on the recently opened I-74 pedestrian path early Sunday morning all graduated from Moline High School within the last three years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Barb Ickes Follow Barb Ickes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today