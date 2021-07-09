'A senseless crime': Davenport woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal shooting in a Chuck E. Cheese

A Davenport woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday for fatally shooting another woman in a Chuck E. Cheese.

Treshonda M. Pollion, 25, was originally charged with first-degree murder, but in April she accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. The plea deal included a mandatory sentence of 10 years.

Pollion was arrested on Oct. 25 for shooting Eloise Chairs, 29, after the two women allegedly got into a fistfight sparked by an argument about a game card.

"I don't know if I've ever seen a more senseless crime than this one," Scott County Judge John Telleen said during the sentencing hearing.

Chairs' mother, Angela Chairs, gave a witness statement during the hearing, emphasizing how the lives of Chairs' children has changed since their mother died.

"In that moment when you shot her, you stopped everything ... I just can't believe this nightmare," Angela Chairs said. "I just don't understand how you can just walk up and shoot somebody."