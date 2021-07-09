'A senseless crime': Davenport woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal shooting in a Chuck E. Cheese

A Davenport woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday for fatally shooting another woman in a Chuck E. Cheese.
Treshonda M. Pollion, 25, was originally charged with first-degree murder, but in April she accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. The plea deal included a mandatory sentence of 10 years.
Pollion was arrested on Oct. 25 for shooting Eloise Chairs, 29, after the two women allegedly got into a fistfight sparked by an argument about a game card.
"I don't know if I've ever seen a more senseless crime than this one," Scott County Judge John Telleen said during the sentencing hearing.
Chairs' mother, Angela Chairs, gave a witness statement during the hearing, emphasizing how the lives of Chairs' children has changed since their mother died.
"In that moment when you shot her, you stopped everything ... I just can't believe this nightmare," Angela Chairs said. "I just don't understand how you can just walk up and shoot somebody."
Pollion was scheduled to be sentenced in early June but the sentencing was delayed after Pollion reportedly claimed innocence in a pre-sentencing interview.
Davenport officers were dispatched around 7:38 p.m. Oct. 25 to Chuck E. Cheese, 903 E. Kimberly Road, where they found Chairs with a gunshot wound. Chairs was transported to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
Investigators said a number of witnesses described an argument among Chairs and others at the restaurant, sparked by a game card.
After the initial argument ended, a second altercation started between Chairs, Pollion and a witness. A Chuck E. Cheese manager tried breaking up the fight when Pollion and Chairs allegedly exchanged punches.
A witness who first argued with Chairs said she saw Pollion with a gun in her hand and heard Chairs warn others Pollion had a gun. Investigators said a single shot was fired during another altercation between Chairs and Pollion.