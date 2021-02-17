 Skip to main content
A woman was shot in Davenport. Police say her injuries are life-threatening
A woman was shot in Davenport. Police say her injuries are life-threatening

Davenport Police found a woman who had been shot early Wednesday morning while performing a welfare check.

She was found in the 1400 block of Main Street, Davenport.

She was treated on scene, transported to Genesis East Hospital and later airlifted to Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Davenport Police ask anyone with information to call them at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online. 

